Santa Barbara Museum of Art Exhibit to Showcase Hindu Deities

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California will showcase images of Hindu deities in an upcoming exhibition, “Puja and Piety,” which will run from April 17 to Aug. 28, 2016.

It includes a 12th-century volcanic stone sculpture of Shiva, 11th-century sandstone sculpture of Balarama, 19th-century paintings of Kali and Devi and more, presenting over 160 objects of diverse media created over the past two millennia.

The exhibit is one of the major presentations of the SBMA’s 75th-anniversary year in 2016.

Commending SBMA for exhibiting Hindu artifacts, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed said in a statement that art had a long and rich tradition in Hinduism and ancient Sanskrit literature talked about religious paintings of deities on wood or cloth.

Zed, who is president of Universal Society of Hinduism, urged major art museums of the world, including Musee du Louvre and Musee d'Orsay of Paris, Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Los Angeles Getty Center, Uffizi Gallery of Florence (Italy), Art Institute of Chicago, Tate Modern of London, Prado Museum of Madrid, and National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. to frequently organize Hindu art focused exhibitions, thus sharing the rich Hindu art heritage with the rest of the world.

SBMA, which follows the guiding principle of “stimulate thought,” has collected over 27,000 works of art spanning over 5,000 years of human creativity, including classical antiquities and Monet paintings. It serves about 150,000 visitors annually.

— Rajan Zed represents Universal Society of Hinduism.