Santa Barbara Museum of Art Hosting Free Screening of ‘Gladiator’

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will host a free film screening of Gladiator at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 in the Mary Craig Auditorium.

The initial scene of this 2000 blockbuster adaptation, directed by Ridley Scott, corresponds to the subject of Delacroix's painting "The Last Words of Marcus Aurelius" — several versions of which are featured in the Delacroix and the Matter of Finish exhibition.

In his introduction to the film, Charles Wolfe, UCSB professor of Film and Media Studies, explores how paintings have influenced epic films, and hence informed the way popular audiences imagine the past.

As time allows, a question-and-answer session will follow the screening.

Reserve tickets at the museum's Visitor Services desks or online by clicking here.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is located at 1130 State St.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.