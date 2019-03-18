Santa Barbara Museum of Art is Striving to Integrate Art into Children’s Lives this Summer

Posted on March 18, 2019 | 4:24 p.m.

Source: Sheridan Taphorn | Special to Noozhawk

In this interview, Noozhawk had the pleasure of sitting down with Rachael Krieps, Coordinator of Education Programs at Santa Barbara Museum of Art, to learn more about the art camps they are offering this summer.

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp or Program and what is its mission?

Answer: Our camps are simply referred to as SBMA Art Camps. Our mission at the Museum is to “Integrate art into the lives of people” and at camp we do this by creating themes that are inspired by the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. The art on view at the Museum is one of the core philosophies of our camps.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp or program.

A: Each week of Art Camp has a different theme, inspired by works of art that are currently on view at the Museum. Several art projects are planned for the week that focus on a progression of skills that are engaging and emphasize the artistic experience. Although each day is essentially structured the same, lessons vary and we offer time for relaxation and other non-art related activities, such as reading, games, and playing outside. On the last day of the week, campers proudly exhibit their unique works of art in a show for their friends and family to come and see. Each campers’ art truly reflects their personal interpretation of the art they were exposed to that week, and to me, their work is always as creative as it is beautiful.

Q: What is the age range for children in your camp or program?

A: We run two camps simultaneously during the summer, a multimedia camp and one devoted entirely to ceramics. We can accommodate ages 5–12 in our

multimedia camps and ages 6–14 in our ceramics camps. We also have a really fantastic Teaching Assistant Program, where local high school students ages 15–18 who are interested in art and working with children can come and earn their required community service hours in a fun and creative environment.

Q: How many years has the camp been running? Do you get a lot of return campers?

A: Many years ago, Katharine McCormick left a large residence to the Museum, which is where our camps currently take place. Through her extremely generous donation along with the support and funding from Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree and her (late) husband Lord Paul Ridley-Tree, the McCormick House was renovated and transformed into an offsite education facility. I believe this is approximately when the camp started, so realistically, the camp probably started nearly 30 years ago!

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: Well of course our primary goal is that kids have FUN!!! (I mean it is summer, after all)! In addition to a fun and memorable experience, we strive for kids to be exposed to an assortment of high-quality art materials while exploring a variety of art fundamentals such as drawing, painting, sculpting, and color composition. Another vital goal is that children strengthen their art vocabulary and take away an appreciation of art history and the artistic process. Through our lessons, we hope students accomplish these goals while also developing a sense of self-expression and personal ownership through creative expression.

Q: What makes your camp or program unique?

A: Our camps are unique because they connect to original works of art, and include a field trip to the Museum to see them up close and personal. Our camps are also unique because of the comradery they create. In just a week, we are able to unite a community of young artists who, in many cases, build lasting relationships. Children might make a connection with one of our Teaching Artists and then see them again at the Museum at Studio Sundays, Family 1st Thursdays, or even a program at their school. Or it might be a new friendship they made with another student who was visiting from another state or country, or another school here in town. Whatever the case, our camps really seem to foster these special relationships.

Q: How do you hire staff for your camp and when hired, is there a training that they have to complete before the camp begins?

A: We have a talented team of Teaching Artists, some of whom have been with us for over 20 years and some of whom are new. We hire practicing artists with teaching experience, school district art teachers who want to both teach and be inspired by new materials and environments during the summer, and recent graduates from UCSB’s graduate art program who want to extend and expand their teaching experience. There is a variety of teachers involved in Art Camp but each bring a unique expertise and a shared love of art, and working with children to the classroom. We hold a series of meetings and trainings prior to each camp that focus on the Studio Habits of Mind and Visual Thinking Strategies. In addition, Teaching Artists are invited to lectures and walk-throughs with Museum curators, and they meet as a cohort to plan collaboratively, share ideas, and create prototypes for the projects to be taught.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp or program?

A: The best part about our programs are the strong and long lasting relationships we build through our (spring and summer) camps. Often times, our camps are the first point of access to the Museum for many families. By nurturing our relationships with families, we have the great honor of creating a love for the Museum, and are able to introduce the families to the other amazing programs and opportunities we offer at SBMA. On a heartfelt personal note, nothing is more gratifying than a child running through the door of the Museum or even seeing you somewhere completely unrelated, shouting your name and giving you a big hug because they remember you from camp. I feel a great sense of pride and accomplishment in creating a warm and welcoming environment.

Q: In what ways is your camp or program educational?

A: The very philosophy of our camp is educational, as we are connecting our lessons to the original works of art and their associated cultural history. Our lessons incorporate Visual Thinking Strategies, which foster higher order thinking such as enhanced communication, visual literacy skills, problem solving, and critical thinking. All of these skills can be applied across curriculum areas in school, but also help to develop temperaments that promote self-discipline, resourcefulness, and awareness. Furthermore, these skills allow children to look carefully and observe detail, provide the ability to question, envision, and explore alternative possibilities, and encourage a willingness to consider other perspectives and self-reflection. Essentially, children are developing life-long, analytical skills that they can apply to many areas of their life. I also think our camp is educational because art allows children the opportunity to turn mistakes into creative opportunities.

Q: What is the price range of your camp and do you offer scholarships?

A: For our Summer Art Camp the price ranges from $250 for SBMA Members to $300 for Non-Members. For our Summer Ceramics camp the price ranges from $300 for SBMA Members to $350 for Non-Members. Pricing and registration information can be found online.

For more information on Santa Barbara Museum of Art camps or to register click here. You can also email Rachael Krieps at [email protected]