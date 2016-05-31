Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:55 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Museum of Art to Welcome Authors Andrew Winer, Colm Tóibín for Parallel Stories Talk

By Katrina Carl for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art | May 31, 2016 | 3:35 p.m.

Two acclaimed writers will share the stage and their thoughts about the creative process and the complexity of the human heart in a conversation in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Mary Craig Auditorium at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2016.

Andrew Winer — writer, artist, chair of creative writing at UC Riverside and recipient of an NEA Fellowship in fiction — will join Colm Tóibín — acclaimed Irish author, poet, essayist, critic, Man Booker Prize finalist, Irene and Sidney B. Silverman Professor of the Humanities at Columbia University and author of The Master, a subtle fictionalized portrait of Henry James.

The Parallel Stories talk will resonate from this statement by Henry James: “It is art that makes life, makes interest, makes importance... and I know of no substitute whatever for the force and beauty of its process.”

Parallel Stories is a literary and performing arts series that pairs art and artists with award-winning authors and performers of regional, national and international acclaim.

The series functions as a multidisciplinary lens through which to view the museum’s collection and special exhibitions. The Spring/Summer 2016 inaugural series focuses on artists and writers reacting to art or the art-making process.
 
The talk is free for SBMA members, $10 for non-members and $6 for senior non-members. Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum visitor services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

To learn more the authors, visit www.colmtoibin.com or www.andrewwiner.com.

Katrina Carl represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 

