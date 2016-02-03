Santa Barbara Museum of Art Welcomes Connie Frank to Board of Trustees

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) is pleased to announce the newest member of its board of trustees for 2015-16, Connie Frank, who will work under the leadership of Board Chair John C. Bishop, Jr.

The term of the newly elected trustee officially began January 2016.

Frank was born and raised in Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois. She has lived in California since 1972 and is a licensed real estate agent.

She is a philanthropist and patient advocate who has funded and designed the Connie Frank Transplant Center at UCSF and most recently completed work on the Connie Frank Kidney Transplant Center at UCLA.

In 1991, she co-founded the family winery in Napa, Frank Family Vineyards.

She currently serves on the Health System Board for UCLA and is a major supporter of the Rape Foundation's Stuart House and the Children's Burn Foundation in Los Angeles.

In 2008, she and her husband bought a home in Montecito and now split their time between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. They support a variety of Santa Barbara organizations and are actively involved with SBMA, the Music Academy of the West, UCSB Arts & Lectures and The Granada Theatre.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.