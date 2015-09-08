Santa Barbara Museum of Art Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Trustees

Advice

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is pleased to announce the newest members of its board of trustees for 2015–2016: John Mike Cohen and Elaine Gray, who will work under the leadership of Board Chair John C. Bishop, Jr.

The terms of the newly elected chair and trustees officially began July 1, 2015.

Cohen was born in New York, raised in Kansas City, Mo. and attended Washington University in St. Louis where he met his wife, Marcia.

He began his architectural practice in 1972 where he specialized in multi-family and residential architecture and historic renovations.

He retired in 2003 and now has a home in the Toro Canyon area with a second home in Telluride, Col.

He has been on many boards and involved with numerous philanthropic activities. Currently, he is on the Advisory Councils of the Art, Design, and Architectural Museum at UCSB and the Union of Concerned Scientists.

He is also a member of SBMA’s Benefactors Circle, The Museum Contemporaries curatorial support group and a sponsor of the current exhibition The Paintings of Moholy-Nagy: The Shape of Things to Come.

He and Marcia have two daughters who now reside in Los Angeles and Portland.

Gray was raised on the North Shore of Boston and graduated from Tufts University. After receiving her degree, she lived in Manhattan for many years where she founded a very successful legal recruiting firm which still bears her name 40 years later.

In New York, she was able to pursue her interest in art at the Metropolitan Museum and the Cooper Hewitt Museum. She was also actively involved in fundraising for Meals on Wheels and on the board of Bide-A-Wee (a 100-year-old animal welfare organization).

Since moving to Santa Barbara, she continues to be in involved in Meals on Wheels, DAWG and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Amongst the organizations she supports are the Music Academy of the West, Humans Rights Watch, Ensemble Theatre Company, Center Theatre Group and the Rocky Mountain Institute in Aspen, Col.

She and her husband Michael have two sons, Andrew, who is an engineer, and Alexander, a recent graduate of Otis College of Art & Design.

Elaine and Michael are current members of SBMA’s The Museum Contemporaries curatorial support group and are active collectors of contemporary art.

— Katrina Carl represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.