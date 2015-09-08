Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:55 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara Museum of Art Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Trustees

By Katrina Carl for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art | September 8, 2015 | 9:42 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is pleased to announce the newest members of its board of trustees for 2015–2016: John Mike Cohen and Elaine Gray, who will work under the leadership of Board Chair John C. Bishop, Jr.

The terms of the newly elected chair and trustees officially began July 1, 2015.

Cohen was born in New York, raised in Kansas City, Mo. and attended Washington University in St. Louis where he met his wife, Marcia.

He began his architectural practice in 1972 where he specialized in multi-family and residential architecture and historic renovations.

He retired in 2003 and now has a home in the Toro Canyon area with a second home in Telluride, Col.

He has been on many boards and involved with numerous philanthropic activities. Currently, he is on the Advisory Councils of the Art, Design, and Architectural Museum at UCSB and the Union of Concerned Scientists.

He is also a member of SBMA’s Benefactors Circle, The Museum Contemporaries curatorial support group and a sponsor of the current exhibition The Paintings of Moholy-Nagy: The Shape of Things to Come.

He and Marcia have two daughters who now reside in Los Angeles and Portland.

Gray was raised on the North Shore of Boston and graduated from Tufts University. After receiving her degree, she lived in Manhattan for many years where she founded a very successful legal recruiting firm which still bears her name 40 years later.

In New York, she was able to pursue her interest in art at the Metropolitan Museum and the Cooper Hewitt Museum. She was also actively involved in fundraising for Meals on Wheels and on the board of Bide-A-Wee (a 100-year-old animal welfare organization).

Since moving to Santa Barbara, she continues to be in involved in Meals on Wheels, DAWG and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Amongst the organizations she supports are the Music Academy of the West, Humans Rights Watch, Ensemble Theatre Company, Center Theatre Group and the Rocky Mountain Institute in Aspen, Col.

She and her husband Michael have two sons, Andrew, who is an engineer, and Alexander, a recent graduate of Otis College of Art & Design.

Elaine and Michael are current members of SBMA’s The Museum Contemporaries curatorial support group and are active collectors of contemporary art.

— Katrina Carl represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 