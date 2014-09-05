Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:00 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board Inducts New Executive Committee

By Katrina Carl for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art | September 5, 2014 | 3:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board recently announced that Carolyn Williams will be president of the group for 2014-15.

She will lead a newly installed Executive Committee and more than 50 active members who organize and sponsor events each year to raise funds for museum acquisitions, exhibitions and education.

Williams is a longtime member of a number of philanthropic organizations and brings a record of accomplishment and dedication to the Women’s Board mission.

A former educator in Oregon and California, her passion for arts education led her to be a docent at the Portland Museum of Art, the Orange County Museum of Art and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art before relocating to Santa Barbara.

Joining Williams on the Executive Committee are: Fran Morrow, vice president of membership; Jeanne Fulkerson, vice president of development; Melanie Brewer, vice president of communications; Helene Segal, vice president of social activities; Cindy Steffen, treasurer;  Gayle Cummings, secretary; and Gwen Baker, past president and parliamentarian.

Founded in 1951, the Women’s Board promotes community awareness and interest in the Museum. Over the years the Women's Board has contributed significantly to the Museum's programs and activities as well as underwritten numerous exhibitions and purchased over 60 works of art for the permanent collection. Various education programs supported by the Women's Board introduce and promote art and its appreciation to children and adults in Santa Barbara through hands-on creative activities.

The Women’s Board was a sponsor of several exhibitions in 2013-14, including "Labour and Wait," "Delacroix and the Matter of Finish" and "John Divola: As Far as I Could Get." In 2015, the Women’s Board will be a lead sponsor of the upcoming exhibition, "Botticelli, Titian and Beyond: Masterpieces of Italian Painting from Glasgow Museums," which promises to be a truly exceptional exhibition, including masterworks never before seen in the United States.

For information regarding the SBMA Women’s Board, click here or contact Karen Kawaguchi at 805.884.6428 or [email protected].

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is a privately funded nonprofit institution that presents internationally recognized collections and exhibitions and a broad array of cultural and educational activities as well as travel opportunities around the world.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art at 1130 State St. is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with Chase Free Thursday Evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, click here or call 805.963.4364.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 