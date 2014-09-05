Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board Inducts New Executive Committee

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board recently announced that Carolyn Williams will be president of the group for 2014-15.

She will lead a newly installed Executive Committee and more than 50 active members who organize and sponsor events each year to raise funds for museum acquisitions, exhibitions and education.

Williams is a longtime member of a number of philanthropic organizations and brings a record of accomplishment and dedication to the Women’s Board mission.

A former educator in Oregon and California, her passion for arts education led her to be a docent at the Portland Museum of Art, the Orange County Museum of Art and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art before relocating to Santa Barbara.

Joining Williams on the Executive Committee are: Fran Morrow, vice president of membership; Jeanne Fulkerson, vice president of development; Melanie Brewer, vice president of communications; Helene Segal, vice president of social activities; Cindy Steffen, treasurer; Gayle Cummings, secretary; and Gwen Baker, past president and parliamentarian.

Founded in 1951, the Women’s Board promotes community awareness and interest in the Museum. Over the years the Women's Board has contributed significantly to the Museum's programs and activities as well as underwritten numerous exhibitions and purchased over 60 works of art for the permanent collection. Various education programs supported by the Women's Board introduce and promote art and its appreciation to children and adults in Santa Barbara through hands-on creative activities.

The Women’s Board was a sponsor of several exhibitions in 2013-14, including "Labour and Wait," "Delacroix and the Matter of Finish" and "John Divola: As Far as I Could Get." In 2015, the Women’s Board will be a lead sponsor of the upcoming exhibition, "Botticelli, Titian and Beyond: Masterpieces of Italian Painting from Glasgow Museums," which promises to be a truly exceptional exhibition, including masterworks never before seen in the United States.

For information regarding the SBMA Women’s Board, click here or contact Karen Kawaguchi at 805.884.6428 or [email protected].

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is a privately funded nonprofit institution that presents internationally recognized collections and exhibitions and a broad array of cultural and educational activities as well as travel opportunities around the world.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art at 1130 State St. is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with Chase Free Thursday Evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, click here or call 805.963.4364.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.