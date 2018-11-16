Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History: A Naturally Different Museum

With Thanksgiving coming quick, it's that time of year to start giving. Join Noozhawk this year in celebrating #GivingTuesday as we give back to nonprofits in our community.

Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Briana Sapp Tivey, Director of Marketing and Communications at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, to learn more about how they help connect people to nature for the betterment of both.

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History inspires a thirst for discovery and a passion for the natural world.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: It was founded in 1916 by William Leon Dawson.

Q: What was the inspiration behind your nonprofit?

A: The Museum has evolved to include more than 3.5 million specimens covering every aspect of natural history. Museum education programs serve all ages to promote scientific literacy and instill a passion for nature and learning.

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A:We preserve extensive natural history collections of approximately 3.5 million objects used for research by a staff of 11 curators as well as visiting scientists from around the world. These invaluable and irreplaceable collections embody the natural heritage of our region. They are in part the results of research by Museum scientists and in turn serve as a vast research archive for ongoing investigations.

Our researchers are active in disciplines ranging from anthropology to zoology. Every year, they discover and describe new life forms (species), investigate past and current changes in our natural environment, and assist in projects of environmental conservation and restoration. They also study changes in human society and cultures in our region over thousands of years and their changing relationships with the environment. Often, this work is pursued in collaboration with other scientific, governmental organizations, or private sector agencies.

Newly renovated in 2018, the Museum boasts state-of-the-art interactive exhibits for all ages, paired with the Central Coast’s only planetarium, on 17 acres of oak woodland along Mission Creek. Guests learn about the Santa Barbara region’s unique and diverse natural history and then go outside to explore nature in the Museum Backyard and their own.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: We are funded by a combination of admission fees, store sales, donations, and grants.

The Museum celebrated its centennial year in 2016 by undertaking a $21 million capital campaign to prepare us to serve our community for the next 100 years. The first phase of the project aimed to improve the visitor experience and make our 17-acre campus ADA-accessible. This included renovating our Mammal Hall and Bird Habitat Hall, the Museum Backyard and Nature Club House, and creating the new Santa Barbara Gallery, Sprague Butterfly Pavilion, and pedestrian-safe arrival plaza. Now that the first phase is complete, we are fundraising to renovate Fleischmann Auditorium.

Since being built in 1938, Fleischmann Auditorium has been one of the most used spaces on our campus. It seats 340 people and is used by both the Museum and the community for numerous special events, dinners, and public gatherings. The Auditorium also serves as the location for science-based traveling exhibits.

The building is fundamentally sound and the Museum remains committed to preserving the look and feel of this wonderful space. However, the facility is in need of a top to bottom revitalization. Our goals are to both increase visitor comfort and to improve the functionality of the venue for its many and varied uses.

Q: In what ways does your nonprofit utilize it's funding?

A:Funds support research, education programs, community events, and the operation of both the Museum in Mission Canyon and the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.

Q: What is one best kept secret or fun fact about your nonprofit that not everyone knows?

A: Albert Einstein and his wife visited the Museum in 1931 and he shared "I can see that this Museum has been built by the work of love."

Q: What makes your nonprofit different from others?

A:We're not your typical structured museum with stiff curators, cold halls, and strict rules. We like to go outside and get our hands dirty, pick things up and take a closer look, laugh, skip, or maybe even jump for joy. Because learning is messy and we all learn by doing, not sitting. That's why we offer a different approach to discovering the natural world: one where you're free to wander, ask "silly" questions, and explore on your own terms. And when you come here you'll see we're a museum unlike anything else. In a nutshell, we're naturally different.

Q: How do people get involved/volunteer for your nonprofit?

A: We have several programs from our teen volunteers to corps of docents who help lead school visits. More information is available at https://www.sbnature.org/volunteer. https://www.sbnature.org/volunteer.

Q: How does the work of your nonprofit get communicated to the public?

A: The Museum and Sea Center interact with the public every day and are open daily from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM. We hold hundreds of public programs every year—many of which are free—and welcome over 20,000 children from Paso Robles to Camarillo for school field trips. We participate in community outreach events, public lectures, and town halls and regularly publish research, newsletters, blog stories, a biannual magazine, and more. We strive to be inclusive and work with other nonprofit partners to reach underserved populations

