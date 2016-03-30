Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Appoints Bobbie Kinnear as New Board of Trustees Chair

By Sherri Frazer for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | March 30, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Bobbie Kinnear

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is proud to announce Bobbie Kinnear as the new chair of the board of trustees.

Kinnear graduated from Texas Christian University in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing science. She continued her medical career with specialties in pediatric burn care, operating room and recovery room care.

As a challenge and interesting change of focus, she founded and ran a small wholesale importing business with artists in China.

Kinnear has served on the following nonprofit boards, often as a committee chair or executive committee member: Santa Barbara Visiting Nurses Association, Junior League of Santa Barbara, The Garden Club of Santa Barbara, National Charity League of Santa Barbara, Parents for Crane, Cate Parents Organization, Casa del Herrero, Westmont Foundation Board and, most proudly, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Kinnear feels grateful to live in Santa Barbara. She and her husband, John, arrived in 1973. They have one daughter.

For information about the museum, visit www.sbnature.org.

Sherri Frazer is the director of marketing and communications at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 

