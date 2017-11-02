Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Natural History Museum Names Dennis Allen as Trustee

By Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | November 2, 2017 | 10:31 a.m.
Dennis Allen Click to view larger
Dennis Allen

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History announced Dennis Allen has joined its Board of Trustees.

Allen is board chairman of Allen Construction, a general contracting firm specializing in environmentally-friendly, custom residential and commercial buildings.

He is active in local community organizations, including the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and the zero net energy committee of the Community Environmental Council.

For the past 14 years, Allen has served as a consultant on the county of Santa Barbara's Smart Build Santa Barbara Committee, a group that encourages energy efficiency and sustainable practices in building projects within the county.

Allen created the Parade of Green Buildings, an annual event that, for a number of years, exhibited to the public the best local examples of green buildings.

Currently, as chair of the Bren Graduate School Dean's Council at UCSB the University of California, Allen is involved in efforts to infuse sustainability into graduate curriculum and campus buildings.

He also serves as an ambassador for the UCSB Education Abroad Program, and is a board member of the Environmental Defense Center.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 

