Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Appoints Palmer G. Jackson Jr. as Honorary Trustee

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is proud to announce Palmer G. Jackson Jr. as an honorary trustee.

Jackson joined the Museum’s board of trustees in 2005 (following in his grandmother's footsteps). After six years of service, he was elected chairman of the board in 2011 and held that post for three years.

As chair, he helped navigate the museum’s master planning, ultimately leading to a plan that will improve the museum for its next century of service. He also helped with the executive search to find the museum’s new president.

His significant experience with nonprofit boards has been critically important for the museum during his tenure, helping diversify the board composition and improving museum governance.

When he stepped down as chairman of the board, Jackson immediately came forward to chair the Centennial Campaign. Under his leadership, the museum raised over $2.5 million in 2015 alone.

Jackson and his family’s foundation have supported the museum financially for decades and are leadership donors to the campaign.

For over ten years Jackson has served as emcee extraordinaire and/or auctioneer for the annual Mission Creek Gala. He is always willing to help the museum, whether through fundraising, friend-raising or doing impersonations.

— Sherri Frazer is the director of marketing and communications at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.