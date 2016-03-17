Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:24 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Honors Exemplary Supporters With Legacy Awards

Sandy and Heloise Power, Legacy Award recipients with Museum Board Chair Elisabeth Fowler (center).
Sandy and Heloise Power, Legacy Award recipients with Museum Board Chair Elisabeth Fowler (center). (Baron Spafford photo)
By Sherri Frazer for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | March 17, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

Each year the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History honors individuals that have provided exemplary service and longstanding support to the museum with its annual Legacy Award.

Recipients of this honor are chosen by the museum’s board of trustees and the award is presented at the museum’s Leadership Circles of Giving Dinner, which takes place annually in January.

The museum’s 2016 Legacy Award recipients were Lyn and David Anderson, The Palmer G. Jackson Family and Heloise and Alexander Power.

These individuals have made a lasting positive impact on the museum, not only with their financial support but also with their leadership, friendship and dedication.

“The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is grateful for these stalwart and generous supporters,” said Museum President and CEO Luke J. Swetland. “All have contributed to the brilliant success of our museum.” 

In addition to recognizing the museum’s generous supporters, this year’s Leadership Circles Dinner also kicked off of the museum’s centennial celebration: “Celebrating a Century of Community.”

The Leadership Circles of Giving program is the most philanthropic level of membership at the museum and is made up of a select group of individuals who provide critical support for the museum and Sea Center.

These dedicated museum supporters are the foundation of the museum’s educational programs, research, collections and exhibits.

For more information on the Leadership Circles of Giving program and its benefits, contact Diane Devine at 805.682.4711 x124 or [email protected].

Sherri Frazer is the director of marketing and communications for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The Palmer G. Jackson Family, Legacy Award recipients.
The Palmer G. Jackson Family, Legacy Award recipients. (Baron Spafford photo)
David and Lyn Anderson, Legacy Award recipients with Dennis Power, museum board member
David and Lyn Anderson, Legacy Award recipients with Dennis Power, museum board member (Baron Spafford photo)

