Museum Plants Seeds for Naturally Wild Weekend

Bug Boot Camp, Eyes in the Sky, Star Party on agenda

Science, nature, space, bugs, mammals, art — there’s something for everyone at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Naturally Wild Weekend.

The museum, at 2559 Puesta del Sol, has a lineup of activities planned for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14-15, and is offering special pricing for guests, including half-priced admission on Saturday and free admission on Sunday.

Some museum fan favorites are scheduled Saturday including Bug Boot Camp; a Science on Site event celebrating National Fossil Day; and Eyes in the Sky, where guests can get an up-close look at owls, hawks and other local birds of prey.

The monthly Star Party is also scheduled for Saturday night from dusk to 10 p.m.

One highlight of the weekend will be the grand opening of the Wild Things exhibit in the museum’s Maximus Gallery, which will feature artwork from John James Audubon, the artist and naturalist famous for his work on the birds of America.

The gallery will feature some 30 hand-colored lithographs of Audubon’s work on North American mammals, which were printed and published between 1845-1848.

“Our staff is looking forward to a weekend of naturally wild activities and family fun,” said Luke Swetland, museum president/CEO. “There will be engaging, interactive exhibits and unique things to do from open to close, and the opening of the Wild Things gallery only adds to the excitement.

"We’re expecting our campus to be filled with both kids and adults who are eager to explore.”

Below is the full lineup of activities for the Naturally Wild Weekend.

Saturday: Activities free with paid museum admission

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Bug Boot Camp

11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Science on Site: Fossils of Mammoth Importance

11 a.m. – Twinkle, Twinkle Planetarium Show

Noon – Secrets of the Cardboard Rocket Planetarium Show

12:15-3:15 pm – Naturalist Field Station

1 p.m. – Kids’ Space Adventure Planetarium Show

2 p.m. – What's Up Planetarium Show

2-4 p.m. – Eyes in the Sky

3 p.m. – Your Cosmic Quest Planetarium Show

Dusk-10 p.m. – Star Party

Sunday: Nature Family Day - free

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Bug Boot Camp

11 a.m. – Twinkle, Twinkle Planetarium Show

Noon – Secrets of the Cardboard Rocket Planetarium Show

12:15-3:15 p.m. – Naturalist Field Station

1 p.m. – Kids’ Space Adventure Planetarium Show

2 p.m. – What's Up Planetarium Show

2-4 p.m. – Eyes in the Sky

3 p.m. – Your Cosmic Quest Planetarium Show

To learn more, visit www.sbnature.org or call 682-4711.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.