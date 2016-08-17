Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:27 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Reaches All-time Membership High

Omar and Kelli Flores of Carpinteria are the 6000th member family of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and they were gifted with a free five-year membership to celebrate the milestone. Click to view larger
Omar and Kelli Flores of Carpinteria are the 6000th member family of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and they were gifted with a free five-year membership to celebrate the milestone. (Robin Karlsson photo)
By Danielle Moran for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | August 17, 2016 | 12:20 p.m.

It’s safe to say the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is having a stellar centennial year. With two blockbuster exhibits and a backyard of every child’s dreams, this summer it has also surpassed a longtime goal of reaching 6,000 members, the most in the museum’s history.

There wasn’t any sort of contest or countdown showing visitors that the membership target number was approaching, but when it was finally reached, a plan to surprise that specific family with something special was set in motion.

A gift basket of goodies, which included a free five year membership to the Museum and Sea Center, was presented to the unknowing Flores family.

“We feel very honored to be the 6000th member of this amazing museum,” said Kelli Flores. “This is the perfect gift for our growing family which we will be able to enjoy for many years to come.”

The Flores family resides in Carpinteria and consists of parents Omar and Kelli, their two-ear-old daughter and newborn son.

The museum’s Membership Manager Leana Orsua has long awaited this moment. 

“It has been my goal to see the museum reach 6,000 members since I became the membership manager four years ago,” she said. “To see this happen during our centennial year is a culmination of our commitment to providing the community with new and exciting programing and exhibits from the natural world.”

Reaching record membership numbers, especially during a centennial year, is something to celebrate.

Membership is important in helping community institutions sustain, and becoming a member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History means supporting one of the oldest institutions in Santa Barbara. 

“Members are the bedrock of continuing support and return visitation and are always the museum’s biggest fans and best advocates,” said Luke Swetland, the museum’s president and CEO. “Thank you to the Flores family and I look forward to seeing you here at the Museum and Sea Center — often!”

Admission numbers are breaking record highs this summer and the museum hopes to keep the momentum going throughout the rest of year while retaining current members. Watch out 7,000!

To become a member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center, visit www.sbnature.org/members.

Danielle Moran is a marketing associate at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 