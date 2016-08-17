Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Reaches All-time Membership High

It’s safe to say the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is having a stellar centennial year. With two blockbuster exhibits and a backyard of every child’s dreams, this summer it has also surpassed a longtime goal of reaching 6,000 members, the most in the museum’s history.

There wasn’t any sort of contest or countdown showing visitors that the membership target number was approaching, but when it was finally reached, a plan to surprise that specific family with something special was set in motion.

A gift basket of goodies, which included a free five year membership to the Museum and Sea Center, was presented to the unknowing Flores family.

“We feel very honored to be the 6000th member of this amazing museum,” said Kelli Flores. “This is the perfect gift for our growing family which we will be able to enjoy for many years to come.”

The Flores family resides in Carpinteria and consists of parents Omar and Kelli, their two-ear-old daughter and newborn son.

The museum’s Membership Manager Leana Orsua has long awaited this moment.

“It has been my goal to see the museum reach 6,000 members since I became the membership manager four years ago,” she said. “To see this happen during our centennial year is a culmination of our commitment to providing the community with new and exciting programing and exhibits from the natural world.”

Reaching record membership numbers, especially during a centennial year, is something to celebrate.

Membership is important in helping community institutions sustain, and becoming a member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History means supporting one of the oldest institutions in Santa Barbara.

“Members are the bedrock of continuing support and return visitation and are always the museum’s biggest fans and best advocates,” said Luke Swetland, the museum’s president and CEO. “Thank you to the Flores family and I look forward to seeing you here at the Museum and Sea Center — often!”

Admission numbers are breaking record highs this summer and the museum hopes to keep the momentum going throughout the rest of year while retaining current members. Watch out 7,000!

To become a member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center, visit www.sbnature.org/members.

— Danielle Moran is a marketing associate at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.