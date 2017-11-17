Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:07 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Natural History Museum Spreads Holiday Cheer with Half-Price Admission

Curiosity Lab, Bug Boot Camp and live planetarium shows among museum highlights

Adult tickets now $6; seniors and teens, $4; children ages 2-12, $3.50. Click to view larger
Adult tickets now $6; seniors and teens, $4; children ages 2-12, $3.50. (Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History)
By Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | November 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

As a special holiday gift to the community, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is reducing the price of admission through the end of the year, making the museum a more accessible place to spend time with family and friends.

The museum will be offering half-price admission for the remainder of 2017. Once inside the museum, guests can take advantage of free planetarium shows, normally $4 each.

Adult tickets will now be $6; seniors 65 and over and teens 13-17 can buy tickets for $4; and tickets for children 2-12 are $3.50. Admission is still free for children under 2.

“The holiday season is a time when friends and family gather, and we want to make it easier for our community to experience the wonderful programs and exhibits we have here at the museum,” said Luke Swetland, president/CEO.

“Many of us have relatives visiting from out of town this time of year, and finding a way to entertain a large group can often be overwhelming and expensive," he said.

"Hopefully, this gift to the community will give more people the opportunity to learn, engage, and explore at our Mission Creek campus,” he said.

While the museum is currently in the midst its revitalization period, the campus will remain open and safe for visitors during all phases of the renovation. Special areas have been created to ensure it remains a vibrant destination for all.

The following halls and experiences are open to visitors during the renovation:

Mineral & Gem Gallery, Chumash Indian Hall, Geology and Paleontology Hall, Museum Library, Astronomy Center and Planetarium, Marine Hall, Fleischmann Auditorium, and Maximus Art Gallery.

Some museum highlights:

» The Curiosity Lab lets visitors explore the wonders of the natural world with hands-on activities. Staff naturalists can answer questions and offer tips to help make the most of the local wilderness right here in Santa Barbara.

Curiosity Lab activities allow guests to create their own earthquake or build a structure that can withstand one.

Visitors also can learn how seeds disperse through hands-on interactives; engage in scientific illustration; and use a state-of-the-art microscope to look at a vast collection of shells, invertebrates, feathers and rocks.

» Planetarium shows and activities are free with admission until Dec. 31.

Live planetarium shows are run by staff and docents at 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and hourly 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The 3 p.m. Sunday show is offered in Spanish.

Extra planetarium shows have been added for Thanksgiving week, with programs at 1 p.m. Nov. 20, 21 and 22.

» At Bug Boot Camp, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday, visitors can use tools, magnifiers and identification guides to discover a variety of invertebrates in the museum’s mulch pile.

Bug discoveries can then be brought to the Curiosity Lab for an up-close look through a microscope that connects to a big screen monitor.

» The new BaseCamp experience is an outdoor nature engagement area that features a Naturalist Field Station, which is open on 10 a.m.-noon weekdays and 12:15-3:15 p.m. on weekends.

At the Naturalist Field Station, visitors can get a peek at live insects and other small critters.

Daily, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in BaseCamp’s Build, Search and Nature Art Zones, kids can create structures using bamboo poles, dig deep and search for invertebrates (bugs), and use things found in nature to make their masterpieces.

» Eyes in the Sky is a program from the Santa Barbara Audubon Society that allows visitors to meet live raptors, like a red-tailed hawk named Ivan; Puku, a Western screech owl; a beautiful barn owl named Athena; Max, a great horned owl; or a peregrine falcon named Kisa.

No longer able to survive in the wild, these species ambassadors offer an close-up look at local birds of prey. Eyes in the Sky is open 2-4 p.m. every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday under the oak tree.

» For art lovers, the museum offers Maximus Art Gallery. The current exhibit, Wild Things, features dozens of beautiful and rare hand-colored lithographs printed and published 1845-48 by artist/naturalist, John James Audubon. Wild Things runs until June 4.

For more information, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 