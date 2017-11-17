Natural History Museum Spreads Holiday Cheer with Half-Price Admission

As a special holiday gift to the community, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is reducing the price of admission through the end of the year, making the museum a more accessible place to spend time with family and friends.

The museum will be offering half-price admission for the remainder of 2017. Once inside the museum, guests can take advantage of free planetarium shows, normally $4 each.

Adult tickets will now be $6; seniors 65 and over and teens 13-17 can buy tickets for $4; and tickets for children 2-12 are $3.50. Admission is still free for children under 2.

“The holiday season is a time when friends and family gather, and we want to make it easier for our community to experience the wonderful programs and exhibits we have here at the museum,” said Luke Swetland, president/CEO.

“Many of us have relatives visiting from out of town this time of year, and finding a way to entertain a large group can often be overwhelming and expensive," he said.

"Hopefully, this gift to the community will give more people the opportunity to learn, engage, and explore at our Mission Creek campus,” he said.

While the museum is currently in the midst its revitalization period, the campus will remain open and safe for visitors during all phases of the renovation. Special areas have been created to ensure it remains a vibrant destination for all.

The following halls and experiences are open to visitors during the renovation:

Mineral & Gem Gallery, Chumash Indian Hall, Geology and Paleontology Hall, Museum Library, Astronomy Center and Planetarium, Marine Hall, Fleischmann Auditorium, and Maximus Art Gallery.

Some museum highlights:

» The Curiosity Lab lets visitors explore the wonders of the natural world with hands-on activities. Staff naturalists can answer questions and offer tips to help make the most of the local wilderness right here in Santa Barbara.

Curiosity Lab activities allow guests to create their own earthquake or build a structure that can withstand one.

Visitors also can learn how seeds disperse through hands-on interactives; engage in scientific illustration; and use a state-of-the-art microscope to look at a vast collection of shells, invertebrates, feathers and rocks.

» Planetarium shows and activities are free with admission until Dec. 31.

Live planetarium shows are run by staff and docents at 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and hourly 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The 3 p.m. Sunday show is offered in Spanish.

Extra planetarium shows have been added for Thanksgiving week, with programs at 1 p.m. Nov. 20, 21 and 22.

» At Bug Boot Camp, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday, visitors can use tools, magnifiers and identification guides to discover a variety of invertebrates in the museum’s mulch pile.

Bug discoveries can then be brought to the Curiosity Lab for an up-close look through a microscope that connects to a big screen monitor.

» The new BaseCamp experience is an outdoor nature engagement area that features a Naturalist Field Station, which is open on 10 a.m.-noon weekdays and 12:15-3:15 p.m. on weekends.

At the Naturalist Field Station, visitors can get a peek at live insects and other small critters.

Daily, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in BaseCamp’s Build, Search and Nature Art Zones, kids can create structures using bamboo poles, dig deep and search for invertebrates (bugs), and use things found in nature to make their masterpieces.

» Eyes in the Sky is a program from the Santa Barbara Audubon Society that allows visitors to meet live raptors, like a red-tailed hawk named Ivan; Puku, a Western screech owl; a beautiful barn owl named Athena; Max, a great horned owl; or a peregrine falcon named Kisa.

No longer able to survive in the wild, these species ambassadors offer an close-up look at local birds of prey. Eyes in the Sky is open 2-4 p.m. every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday under the oak tree.

» For art lovers, the museum offers Maximus Art Gallery. The current exhibit, Wild Things, features dozens of beautiful and rare hand-colored lithographs printed and published 1845-48 by artist/naturalist, John James Audubon. Wild Things runs until June 4.

For more information, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.