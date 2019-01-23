Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Taps Executive Committee

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has named its 2019 executive committee as well as new trustee Sharon Bradford. All were confirmed by vote at the Board of Trustees meeting Jan. 22 at the museum.

Entering the second year of their post. are: chair Christopher Knowlton, immediate past chair Bobbie Kinnear, vice chair/development Chris Blau, vice chair/governance Carolyn Chandler, and vice chair/finance Terry Valeski.

New officers are Elaine Gibson, secretary; and Vince Caballero, member at large.

Bradford, who graduated from UCSB with a degree in art history, has served on a number of boards in Santa Barbara including the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Lobrero Theatre, Direct Relief International, Casa del Herrero, and the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Bradford and her husband lived in the Bay Area for 30 years before moving back to Santa Barbara.

For more about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, which was founded in 1916, visit www.sbnature.org.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.