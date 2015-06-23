Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to Close Saturday for Wine Festival

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will be closed to public on Saturday, June 27 for the annual Santa Barbara Wine Festival.

The Sea Center at 211 Stearns Wharf will be remain open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is located at 2559 Puesta del Sol.

— Joni Kelly is a communications representative for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.