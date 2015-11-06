Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Welcomes New Trustee Brad Willis

Advice

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is happy to welcome Brad Willis as a new member of its board of trustees.

Willis joined Deckers Outdoor Corporation as senior vice president, information technology in March 2014. He oversees the company's global IT operations, playing a major role in supporting the its direct-to-consumer expansion and continued transformation into an omni-channel organization.

Among other initiatives, he focuses on strengthening Deckers's ability to integrate and streamline product sourcing and distribution across all channels and geographies, as well as to further improve on the company's various CRM and data analysis programs to fully connect with and serve consumers online, in retail stores, and across the wholesale distribution platform.

Willis was previously chief information officer and vice president of information technology at West Marine. Prior to joining West Marine, he had over 15 years of experience working in the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Group, where he held various positions in New York, Tokyo and San Francisco.

He is currently a member of the National Retail Federation’s CIO Council.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, please visit www.sbnature.org.

— Jashua Bane represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.