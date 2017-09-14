All Eyes on Skies at Natural History Museum’s AstroVaganza

Astronomy enthusiasts of all ages were in for a treat that was out of this world as the 7th annual AstroVaganza celebration returned to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sept. 9.

Space-related activities were set up across the museum campus, as visitors had the opportunity to explore the make-up of comets, create and launch their own space gliders and rockets, learn about telescopes, and view solar activity at the Palmer Observatory.

Following the daytime activities, a free AstroVaganza Star Party took place in the evening in the Palmer Observatory. Members of the museum’s Astronomical Unit were on hand to help guests make the most of the experience as they viewed the night sky through state-of-the-art telescopes.

For more information about the museum, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.