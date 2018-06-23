Reach for Stars at Museum’s AstroVaganza Celebration

Astronomy enthusiasts of all ages can experience an out-of-this-world celebration as the 7th annual AstroVaganza returns to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Space-related activities are scheduled throughout the day as museum visitors explore the makeup of comets, create and launch their own space gliders and rockets, learn about telescopes, and view solar activity at the museum's Palmer Observatory.

A highlight of the event will be a lecture on interstellar travel from Goleta's Las Cumbres Observatory, at 1 p.m. in Farrand Hall.

Following the daytime activities, a free AstroVaganza Star Party will be held 7:30-10 p.m. in Palmer Observatory. The museum’s Astronomical Unit will be around to help guests make the most of the experience as they view the night sky through state-of-the-art telescopes.

“The AstroVaganza celebration is a day we look forward to every year,” said Javier Rivera, museum astronomy programs manager. "Our museum experts are eager to share their love for astronomy, and the activities we’ve prepared will give guests a one-of-a-kind outer-space experience.”

Tickets to the event are free with paid museum admission. Adult admission is $12, senior and teen tickets are $8, children's tickets are $7. Admission is always free for museum members and for children age 2 and under. Free parking is available at the museum.

To learn more visit www.sbnature.org or call 682.4711.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.