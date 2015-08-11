Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Museum Offers Lecture by Multi-Media Artist Jan Tichy

By Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art | August 11, 2015 | 7:40 p.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m., the Santa Barbara Museum of Art will host a lecture in the Mary Craig Auditorium by Jan Tichy, an artist and assistant professor of photography at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago who works at the intersection of video, sculpture, architecture, sound and photography.

Tichy is known for his dynamic use of projected light and video in installations that incorporate objects and architecture. He discusses his work as an artist and educator in relation to László Moholy-Nagy and the politics of light.

The event is free for SBMA Members, $10 Non-Members and $6 Senior Non-Members. Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

About Jan Tichy

Jan Tichy (Czech, b. 1974) works at the intersection of video, sculpture, architecture, sound and photography; many of his works combine these elements. Using video projection as a time-based source of light, Tichy creates physical and psychic spaces in which he explores themes of concealment, obscurity and the seen and unseen.

Tichy’s use of photography in his work, tempered by his strictly formal and minimalist visual language, results in installations in which the narrative is open to interpretation.
 
Born in Prague, Jan Tichy moved to Israel in the mid 1990s. After studying political science at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Tichy studied photography at Musrara School of Photography in Jerusalem and advanced studies in art at Bezalel Academy in Tel Aviv.

In 2007 he moved to Chicago where he earned a MFA degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He has had one-person exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; the Center for Contemporary Art-Tel Aviv; the Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art and the Spertus Museum, Chicago.

Over the past three years, his work has been included in exhibitions in Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Paris, Prague, Stockholm, Venice, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, New York, Portland and Washington, D.C.

Tichy’s work is included in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York; The Israel Museum, Jerusalem; Magasin 3 Stockholm Konsthall; MoBY - Museum of Bat Yam and Spertus Museum, Chicago.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 
