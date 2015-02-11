Santa Barbara Music Club Accepting Music Scholarship Award Applications

The Santa Barbara Music Club announces its 2015 Music Scholarship Awards for students pursuing a music performance education.

Open to talented instrumental and vocal students from Santa Barbara County, these auditions present aspiring students with the opportunity for financial support in their music endeavors as donated by generous SBMC supporters.

Applications must be postmarked no later than Saturday, March 14. Auditions will take place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at First Congregational Church, 2101 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Guidelines and application forms are available for download at the SBMC website by clicking here.

Instrumental applicants are eligible through age 25, and vocal applicants through age 30. Since 2012, the SBMC scholarship program also allows for applications from students pursuing a jazz emphasis of study. Student applicants with a jazz emphasis must also present a classical genre piece as one of their two audition selections.

Scholarship eligibility is limited to residents of Santa Barbara County. Applicants must currently be studying in, or have graduated from, schools within the County of Santa Barbara (including home schooling). Students coming from outside the county to attend a college in Santa Barbara County are not eligible. P.O. Box addresses are not acceptable. For additional information, contact Robert Else, SBMC Scholarship Committee Chair, at 805.886.2129 or [email protected].

