Santa Barbara Music Club Awards Young Musicians with Scholarships

Of the long column of useful, benevolent and wonderful things that the Santa Barbara Music Club does for music — past, present and especially future — in our community, financial aid to young musicians in the form of scholarships must be very near the top. The awards for 2013 are now announced, and the list is gratifyingly long. There are a surprising number of different dedicated gifts. (I see there is an “Emil Torick Award” — what a lovely way to remember that lovely man, and keep him with us!)

You can hear many, if not all, of the recipients listed below performing in a special concert — free, of course — at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St. Be there, as we used to say, or be square.

And the winners are ...

Alice K. Harris Award

Christina Buchanan, soprano

La Fair/Rokoff/Gilbert Award

Chelsea Chaves, soprano; Kate Dalforno, violin; Michael Tyler Dolin, trombone; Tiffany Meier, violin; Xeni Tziouvaras, mezzo-soprano

Sergei Rakhmaninov Piano Award

Michael Sikich, piano

Gertrude Richman Award

Sofiya Prykhitko, violin

Ellen Riedel Memorial Award

Alysha Karle, piano, and Trinh Marie La, piano

Nathan Rundlett Vocal Scholarship Award

David Childs, baritone; Katelyn Neumann, mezzo-soprano; and Jason Paras, tenor

Emil Torick Award

Ian Bankhead, viola; Joshelle Conley, violin; Emily Gilman, viola; Talia Honikman, violin; Andrew Horak, violin; Jenny Rei Luu, violin; Camille Miller, violin; Meredith Urschel, cello; Paul Schiess, cello; and Rebecca Shasberger, cello

Santa Barbara Music Club Scholarship Award

Jessica Kozachuk, flute; Margaret Langhorne, soprano; Vincent Lertchareonyong, violin and piano; Anna Prykhitko, violin; Sophia Qin, piano; Grace Sedgwick, clarinet; Ilana Shapiro, flute; Michael Sikich, piano; Elizabeth Van Renterghem, flute and piano; and Eliana Van Renterghem, flute and piano

Peter Yazbeck Piano Award

Sophia Qin, piano

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Music Club, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or call 805.687.5537.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The opinions expressed are his own.