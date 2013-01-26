Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:39 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Music Club Offering 2013 Scholarship Awards

By Suzanne Duffy for the Santa Barbara Music Club | January 26, 2013 | 11:43 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club (SBMC) has announced the availability of applications for its Music Scholarship Awards for students pursuing a music performance education. Open to talented instrumental and vocal students from Santa Barbara County, these auditions present aspiring students with the opportunity for financial support in their music endeavors as donated by generous SBMC supporters.

Instrumental applicants are eligible through age 25, and vocal applicants through age 30. As of 2012, the SBMC scholarship program also allows for applications from students pursuing a jazz emphasis of study. Student applicants with a jazz emphasis must nonetheless present a classical genre piece as one of their two audition selections.

Scholarship eligibility is limited to residents of Santa Barbara County. Applicants must currently be studying in, or have graduated from, schools within the County of Santa Barbara (including home schooling). Students coming from outside the county to attend a college in Santa Barbara County are not eligible. Post office box addresses are not acceptable.

For the 2012 Music Scholarship season, the SBMC Scholarship Committee panel heard 44 students between the ages of 9 and 24 — from pianists, vocalists, strings, winds and brass — and awarded $17,000 in funds to 25 of the student applicants. In addition to the monetary award, the scholarship awardees receive honorary SBMC membership for the following school/concert year.

Click here to download an application and guidelines. Applications must be postmarked by March 15. Auditions are scheduled for April 7 and April 8.

Click here for more information, or contact Ann Dwelley and the SBMC Scholarship Committee at 805.897.3339 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Suzanne Duffy is chairwoman of the Santa Barbara Music Club Scholarship Committee.

 
