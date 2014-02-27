Applications Now Available for Santa Barbara Music Club Scholarship Awards

The Santa Barbara Music Club announces its 2014 Music Scholarship Awards for students pursuing a music performance education.

Open to talented instrumental and vocal students from Santa Barbara County, these auditions present aspiring students with the opportunity for financial support in their music endeavors as donated by generous SBMC supporters.

Guidelines and application forms are available for download by accessing the SBMC website by clicking here.

Instrumental applicants are eligible through age 25, and vocal applicants through age 30. Since 2012, the SBMC scholarship program also allows for applications from students pursuing a jazz emphasis of study. Student applicants with a jazz emphasis must nonetheless present a classical genre piece as one of their two audition selections.

Scholarship eligibility is limited to residents of Santa Barbara County. Applicants must currently be studying in, or have graduated from, schools within the County of Santa Barbara (including home schooling). Students coming from outside the county to attend a college in Santa Barbara County are not eligible. P.O. Box addresses are not acceptable.

For additional information, contact Ann Dwelley, SBMC Scholarship Committee, at 805.897.3339 or [email protected].

For the 2013 SBMC Music Scholarship season, the SBMC Scholarship Committee panel heard 58 students in total (a 30 percent increase in applicants from 2012), between ages 8 and 24, from pianists, vocalists, strings, winds and brass; and awarded $20,000 in funds to 32 of the student applicants, who were then presented in public recitals at the Faulkner Gallery, SB Downtown Public Library in June 2013. In addition to the monetary award, the scholarship awardees receive honorary SBMC membership for the following school/concert year.

— Suzanne Duffy is the Scholarship Committee chairwoman for the Santa Barbara Music Club.