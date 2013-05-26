UCSB Wind Ensemble Celebrates 2 Decades of Dazzling Performances with Sunday Concert

Any concert by the UCSB Wind Ensemble is, by most measures, a special one, but the one taking place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (UCSB Music Building) is a special one indeed — and not just because it takes place on a Sunday afternoon instead of a Thursday evening, or because there is no admission charge.

It is, in fact, a concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Wind Ensemble itself, of a group that was and remains in the vanguard of the rising interest in and popularity of music for winds and concert bands.

The free admission is only the beginning. The concert, conducted by founder and director Paul Bambach, will also be a grand party, of the kind that musicians are uniquely qualified to throw. As the Ensemble puts it: “All Alumni of the UCSB University Wind Ensemble are invited to attend, bring family and friends, and perform with the current Wind Ensemble!”

The program for this concert party will include Tidal Forces by Michael Markowski, Euphoria by John Frantzen, Moonscape Awakening by Joni Greene, Wild Nights! by Frank Ticheli and — since we are in the middle of the Memorial Day weekend — a cornucopia of patriotic works beginning with Morton Gould’s American Salute and concluding with John Phillip Sousa’s Stars and Stripes.

And all we have to do is show up.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The opinions expressed are his own.