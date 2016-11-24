Santa Barbara, Ventura County Philanthropists and Volunteers Recognized at Luncheon

Honorees include Santa Barbara County Philanthropists of the Year Sharon and David Bradford and Volunteer of the Year Carol Kallman

Nearly 250 philanthropists, volunteers and professionals gathered recently to celebrate the 2016 National Philanthropy Day at an annual luncheon hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Santa Barbara/Ventura County Chapters held Nov. 17 at the Ventura Beach Marriott Hotel.

Chapter President Elaine Mah Best gave the welcome and for a nice touch recognized two of the nine board members in attendance who founded the chapter 30 years ago: Glenn Adams and Dorie Zabriskie. In addition, all past honorees were asked to stand and be recognized.

“One of the most amazing things about living in our community is the generosity of those who live here,” Mah Best said. “The people of our community truly care. They are dedicated and compassionate. The Association of Fundraising Professionals is honored to recognize and celebrate this year’s outstanding National Philanthropy Day honorees — individuals and organizations who are making a difference in our community with their time, talent and treasure.”

Sponsors who supported National Philanthropy Day included Casa Pacifica, Fielding Graduate University, the SBCC Foundation, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, the Santa Barbara Zoo, The Fund for Santa Barbara, Visionality, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Interface, Netzel Grigsby Associates, Terri and Mark Lisagor, and the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The event committee was headed by co-chairs Karen Kawaguchi and Amber Landis-Stover, Jennifer Cooper Finnerty, Carrie Hughes, Molly Kemper, Hilary Molina and Lucille Boss Ramirez.

Sharon and David Bradford were recognized as Philanthropists of the Year for Santa Barbara County.

The Bradfords lived in San Francisco for 30 years and moved to Santa Barbara in 2012. They quickly got involved with several of the many quality nonprofit organizations in their new home community.

Sharon Bradford’s board and philanthropic experience includes the Ronald McDonald House, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Elings Park, Direct Relief, the Santa Barbara Zoo, Casa del Herrero, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, the WWW Foundation and chairwoman of this year's Music Academy of the West gala. David Bradford’s board work includes the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and the Music Academy of the West.

Keets and Hugh Cassar were named Philanthropists of the Year for Ventura County.

Hugh Cassar described his life in the United States after moving here from Malta. He said he has owned several successful businesses.

“Now my wife, Keets, and I enjoy giving back to the community,” he said.

Hugh Cassar serves as consul general for Malta for Southern California and the Southwest. He serves on the board for Cal State-Channel Islands and California Lutheran University's Board of Business Management, and he is a supporter of the UCLA School of Medicine. Keets Cassar is active with Casa Pacifica and is past president of the board of directors, and is a member of the advisory board for senior concerns. She also supports the Alliance for the Arts, including the New West Symphony and the Cabrillo Music Theatre. The Cassars serve as co-chairs for Cancer Support’s 25 Years of Hope.

Carol Kallman was named Volunteer of the Year for Santa Barbara County.

“In my family, volunteering was a given. From the age of 10, I was volunteering at Alpha Resource Center and the Santa Barbara Zoo,” she said.

Kallman is the daughter of former county Supervisor Robert Kallman and Ruth Kallman. She has volunteered and/or served on the board of directors for more than 20 nonprofit organizations. She served as president of the Junior League of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Zoo Auxiliary. She is currently serving as the chairwoman of the board for the Channel City Club and serves on the board of the Alpha Resource Center. She is the treasurer for the Santa Barbara Yacht Club Women and serves on various committees with the Santa Barbara Zoo and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. Kallman also has served as the honorary chair of the Zoofari Ball.

Tina and Andy Killion were lauded as Volunteers of the Year for Ventura County.

Gail Field, chairwoman of the Board of Directors for Caregivers, said, “The Killions have served as leaders for the Caregivers signature fundraising event for 15 years since its inception. Their enthusiasm and dedication has helped supply Ventura County seniors with resources and social and personal support, allowing them to stay in their homes and continue useful and satisfying lives.”

Andy Killion’s lifelong passion for boating inspired him to create a Spectacle of Sails and Boats in Ventura to bring attention to the important work of the Caregivers organization. The Killions left their corporate careers in 2005 to purchase and operate Anchors Way Marine Centers in Ventura and Channel Islands harbors. Since wrapping up their boat yard adventures, they have both returned to their former careers.

Paloma Angel was presented the Youth in Philanthropy Award for Santa Barbara County.

Angel is a senior at Dunn School in Los Olivos. She has been a volunteer for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and a member of the National Charity League for the past six years, and has helped with the Confirmation Leadership at her church. Globally, she has volunteered in Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. She worked on such projects as rainforest preservation, building a community center and leading a camp for youth with Type 1 diabetes.

“I hope that my passion to help others can inspire even just one person, because one by one we can make the world a better place,” she said.

Interface Children & Family Services’ Youth Advisory Board was recognized as the Youth in Philanthropy honoree for Ventura County. The award was accepted by Delaney Eagle.

Interface’s Youth Board was created from the vision of 16-year-old Rachel Furash in 2014 and remains an active group of 25 high school students committed to supporting at-risk and underserved youth from Ventura County and adjacent communities. Participating high schools include Viewpoint, Westlake, Oak Park and Oaks Christian. The Youth Board’s objective is to increase awareness of the plight of runaway and homeless youth, raising money to support outreach, sheltering and their safe return home. They also educate their peers about how to address the high rates of domestic violence in the community. They are responsible for increased giving and securing a van to transport sheltered youth to and from school. By 2017, they will have raised more than $50,000.

Lynette Muscio was named Fundraiser of the Year.

Muscio serves as the Santa Barbara Foundation’s director of development with 15 years of fundraising experience. She is responsible for the agency’s endowment education programs and assists with gift planning, donor meetings and strategic planning. She began her career as the annual giving coordinator at the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation in Santa Maria and was promoted to executive director in 2007. She led its capital campaign to raise $15 million for the new hospital.

National Philanthropy Day is the occasion each year when thousands of people around the world come together to celebrate giving, volunteering and charitable engagement, thus raising awareness of the role of philanthropy in society. In Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, it is a day each November to pay tribute to local philanthropists, organizations and professionals who give of their time, talents and financial support to the community.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].