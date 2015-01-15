Santa Barbara Navy League to Host Annual Meeting on Jan. 29

The Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League of the United States will host its annual meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29 at the Reagan Ranch Center, 217 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The guest speaker will be Rear Adm. Joseph Servidio.

The evening will include the announcement of the new slate of officers, as well as the turnover for Patricia Westburg, who was responsible for the recent successful visit of the USS Reagan to Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Bagpipers will welcome attendees at the entrance.

Early bird tickets are $25 until Jan. 20 and $30 after Jan. 20. Beverages and appetizers will be served. Click here to make a reservation.