Santa Barbara Navy League to Host Visiting U.S. Marines

By Charles Huff for the Santa Barbara Navy League | November 30, 2016 | 9:05 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Navy League will host about 70 members of the U.S. Marine Corps, together with several guests and family members, on leave in Santa Barbara this Friday through Sunday.

The visiting Marines will participate in several planned activities, including the annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade on Friday. The Marines and their guests also will have time to enjoy the many sites, shopping and dining opportunities in downtown Santa Barbara.

In keeping with customary protocols for traveling military personnel, details of the visit and a further description of this highly decorated Marine unit will be released closer to their arrival in Santa Barbara.

In announcing the visit, Bob Duncan, president of the Santa Barbara Navy League, said: “Many of these visiting Marines have been deployed overseas in combat situations and, together with the families, have made enormous personal sacrifices for the security of our country and for our allies around the world. The people of Santa Barbara have always shown our military guests a warm, generous and grateful welcome, and we look forward to once again showing our Marine Corps guests a memorable visit in Santa Barbara.”

Traditionally, many Santa Barbara residents and business owners provide both donations to the Santa Barbara Navy League and other forms of complimentary hospitality to the visiting soldiers and their families. For instance, this year, a Santa Barbara Navy League member and hotel proprietor is providing all of the Marines and their guests with free accommodations during their stay in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Navy League also needs cash donations to help defray costs associated with the visit, including the transportation being hired to bring the Marines to Santa Barbara for their leave weekend. Donations can be made online by clicking here or by mailing contributions to the Santa Barbara Navy League, P.O. Box 4007, Santa Barbara, CA 93140-4007.

The Navy League of the United States is a nonprofit organization that has provided moral support, recognition and family support to personnel in the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and the U.S.- Flag Merchant Marine for more than 100 years.

The Santa Barbara Navy League supports 12 adopted military units, including the USS Ronald Reagan, USS Stockdale, USS California, Naval Base Ventura County, VAW-113, Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin and local Marine Safety Detachment, 30th Airwing Vandenberg Airbase, UCSB ROTC Surfrider Battalion and local Sea Cadets.

Membership in the Navy League is open to all and does not require prior military service. Click here for more information.

— Charles Huff is executive director of the Santa Barbara Navy League.

 

