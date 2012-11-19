Cynder Sinclair Retires as CEO of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Top official's departure after nearly five years of service comes just weeks after layoffs at the nonprofit organization

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has announced that its CEO is retiring and it will be launching a nationwide search for her replacement.

Cynder Sinclair is retiring after nearly five years of service with the nonprofit clinics, according to a statement issued Friday.

The clinic’s board of directors has hired a search firm, which has started the process to fill Sinclair’s position, and short-term management will be provided by senior leadership staff and the board of directors’ executive committee members, the statement said.

“We appreciate Cynder’s dedication to the organization and the health of our community,” said Gary Gray, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics’ board chairman. “I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve with her, and she will be missed.”

Gray told Noozhawk that Sinclair had been on a leave of absence with the board’s blessing and has since decided to retire. Earlier this year, she had ankle surgery.

When reached Friday, Sinclair called the clinics “a blessing in this community,” and said working there has been a privilege.

“SBNC is poised to move into the next level of growth thanks to everyone’s work during the past five years,” she said, adding that the clinics will play a key role as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is fully implemented.

Sinclair said that although she’s retiring from her position with SBNC, she plans to start a consulting company to help nonprofit organizations, and is also looking forward to having time to pursue writing and outdoor sports.

News of Sinclair’s retirement follows the organization’s decision to cut staff to stay in the black.

Gray told Noozhawk last month that the clinics had anticipated an increased patient load when planning this year’s budget, and had hired accordingly.

But that demand from patients never materialized, he said, and the clinics were forced to cut personnel as a result.

