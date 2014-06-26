Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Names Sheila Shegos as Director of Development

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, a nonprofit health-care organization and critical health safety net that provides quality, affordable medical and dental care to those in need in Santa Barbara County, regardless of their ability to pay, announced Thursday that Sheila Shegos has been named director of development.

Shegos will assist with the creation and implementation of the development strategy for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics to achieve fundraising goals and engaging sponsors of ongoing service activities. Priorities include building and leveraging key relationships, inspiring the development team, and collaborating with development counsel.

“We are excited to have Ms. Shegos join the SBNC team and anticipate critical contributions in support of our mission of meeting the medical and dental needs of individuals and families in Santa Barbara County,” said Trula Breuninger, CEO of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. “The key to our continued success is to remain patient-focused and to foster a donor-centric organization. Ms. Shegos will help see to it that we do.”

Shegos has an extensive professional background in management, public relations and marketing, grants and fund development, program design and implementation, accreditation (including peer reviewer), capacity-building projects, community organizing, effective board development, increased volunteerism and nonprofit leadership.

She has served in administrative roles at the United Way, Catholic Charities and MOVE International, as well as in for-profit businesses in the Midwest and on the West Coast.

She has been instrumental in raising millions of dollars for nonprofit organizations in a variety of voluntary and paid positions, including board member, development director and executive director.

Shegos attended Santa Monica College, Brigham Young University and the Fundraising School at Indiana University.

“Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has a rich tradition of strategically engaging the community and its donors. To have Ms. Shegos help carry this forward, with CEO and board support, is vital to the future stability of SBNC and the overall community,” said Mark Palmer, board chairman of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. “We want to mobilize and at the same time appreciate our many supporters’ contributions, both in-kind and monetary. The passage of the Affordable Care Act presents both opportunities and challenges and the moment to implement a proactive approach to achieve long-term sustainability.”

Breuninger said: “Adding Sheila to the leadership team, as director of development, is part of SBNC current Strategic Plan to build capacity of the organization to serve people in need well into the future — one patient and one visit at a time.”