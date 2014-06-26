Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Names Sheila Shegos as Director of Development

By Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics | June 26, 2014 | 12:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, a nonprofit health-care organization and critical health safety net that provides quality, affordable medical and dental care to those in need in Santa Barbara County, regardless of their ability to pay, announced Thursday that Sheila Shegos has been named director of development.

 

Sheila Shegos
Sheila Shegos

Shegos will assist with the creation and implementation of the development strategy for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics to achieve fundraising goals and engaging sponsors of ongoing service activities. Priorities include building and leveraging key relationships, inspiring the development team, and collaborating with development counsel.

“We are excited to have Ms. Shegos join the SBNC team and anticipate critical contributions in support of our mission of meeting the medical and dental needs of individuals and families in Santa Barbara County,” said Trula Breuninger, CEO of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. “The key to our continued success is to remain patient-focused and to foster a donor-centric organization. Ms. Shegos will help see to it that we do.”

Shegos has an extensive professional background in management, public relations and marketing, grants and fund development, program design and implementation, accreditation (including peer reviewer), capacity-building projects, community organizing, effective board development, increased volunteerism and nonprofit leadership.

She has served in administrative roles at the United Way, Catholic Charities and MOVE International, as well as in for-profit businesses in the Midwest and on the West Coast.

She has been instrumental in raising millions of dollars for nonprofit organizations in a variety of voluntary and paid positions, including board member, development director and executive director.

Shegos attended Santa Monica College, Brigham Young University and the Fundraising School at Indiana University.

“Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has a rich tradition of strategically engaging the community and its donors. To have Ms. Shegos help carry this forward, with CEO and board support, is vital to the future stability of SBNC and the overall community,” said Mark Palmer, board chairman of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. “We want to mobilize and at the same time appreciate our many supporters’ contributions, both in-kind and monetary. The passage of the Affordable Care Act presents both opportunities and challenges and the moment to implement a proactive approach to achieve long-term sustainability.”

Breuninger said: “Adding Sheila to the leadership team, as director of development, is part of SBNC current Strategic Plan to build capacity of the organization to serve people in need well into the future — one patient and one visit at a time.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 