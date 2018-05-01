Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:51 pm | Showers in Vicinity 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Names Anne Kratz Its Director of Development

By Trula Breuninger for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics | January 20, 2015 | 12:19 p.m.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, a nonprofit health-care organization and critical community health safety net, on Tuesday announced that Anne Kratz has been named director of development.

Kratz will be responsible for overseeing fundraising, with the creation and implementation of the development strategy for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

“Anne brings a wealth of experience and community involvement to SBNC. We are incredibly fortunate to have her join the team, and work to establish long-lasting, rewarding relationships with our supporters,” CEO Trula Breuninger said. “We anticipate critical contributions in support of our mission of meeting the medical and dental needs of individuals and families in Santa Barbara County.”

Kratz has focused her career on the nonprofit sector and has an extensive professional background in fund development. She has served as vice president for university advancement and development for Fielding Graduate University, where she led development, alumni relations and public relations, and spearheaded Fielding's first organized fundraising campaign. She also served locally as the director of development for Cottage Health System and for United Way of Santa Barbara County, as well as director of community services for the American Red Cross, Central Coast Region.

She holds a master of arts degree in organizational management and development from Fielding Graduate University and received her undergraduate degree in psychology from Stephens College.

"Years ago, a friend of mine was quite ill and avoided going to the doctor because of the expense," Kratz said. "Fortunately, she discovered the SBNC Eastside Neighborhood Clinic. She was promptly diagnosed, with a serious blood disease, in time to get the treatments necessary to cure her. I am proud to be working with the fine staff and board members who ensure that access to health care is available to anyone and everyone in need, without regard to ability to pay."

“Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has a rich tradition of strategically engaging the community and its donors. To have Ms. Kratz help carry this forward, with CEO and board support, is vital to the future stability of SBNC and the overall community,” said Melinda Staveley, board chairwoman of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. “We want to mobilize and at the same time appreciate our many supporters’ contributions. The changing healthcare industry presents both opportunities and challenges to implement a proactive approach to achieve long-term sustainability.”

“Anne is an extraordinary addition to our team,” Breuninger said. “I am confident that her significant track record of success will be a key driver in moving SBNC forward and contribute in substantial ways to the overall growth of SBNC that will be a benefit to our patients. That’s what matters most.”   

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is a nonprofit 501(c)3, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing affordable access to integrated and coordinated primary care, dental, behavioral health services for the entire family in Santa Barbara County, regardless of their ability to pay, in an environment that fosters respect, compassion and dignity. SBNC operates four medical clinics and two dental clinics; combined SBNC health centers are the medical home for more than 17,900 patients.

— Trula Breuninger is CEO of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

 
