Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Receive Federal Support to Combat Opioid Abuse

Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24) announced Friday, March 18, 2016, that the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) will receive $325,000 in federal funding through the Substance Abuse Service Expansion Awards program.

This competitive grant will be used to help address opioid addiction in underserved populations on the Central Coast.

The SBNC received the federal funding as part of a nationwide effort led by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to address the national opioid crisis.

Nationwide, HHS announced $94 million in grants to 271 health centers in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to improve and expand the delivery of substance abuse services in health centers across the country.

“I am very proud of the work done by Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics here in our community to provide access to quality, affordable care,” Capps said. “This federal funding is both well-deserved and critical to addressing the growing opioid crisis here in our local community and around the nation.”

“SBNC is grateful for this funding as it will help the organization address the inappropriate use of pain medications and other potentially habit forming medications in our community,” said Dr. Charles Fenzi, chief executive officer and chief medical officer of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. “We appreciate Representative Capps for her support of our work and the Health Resources Services Administration in awarding funds to our community.”

“The opioid epidemic is one of the most pressing public health issues in the United States today,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Matthew Burwell.

“Expanding access to medication-assisted treatment and integrating these services in health centers bolsters nationwide efforts to curb opioid misuse and abuse, supports approximately 124,000 new patients accessing substance use treatment for recovery and helps save lives,” she said.

— C.J. Young is the press secretary of Rep. Lois Capps.