Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Salute Health Center Week

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) is marking National Health Center Week 2018, Aug. 12-18, with events to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers and the dedicated staff who bring health care to the medically underserved, including Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics‘ celebration includes:

» Public & Children’s Vaccine Day: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, in the health office at La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Road, where TdaP, HPV and MCV4 vaccines will be administered.

» Patient Appreciation Day: Friday, Aug. 17, all seven clinics will be celebrating their patients by giving out raffle prizes.

The prizes will include gift cards ranging from $25-$100 for patients who enroll in the Patient Portal, a platform designed to help patients get easier access to view their medical records, access services, and communicate with their healthcare team.

» Children’s Health Day: Saturday, Aug. 18: All SBNC will be at Bohnett Part, 1251 San Pascual St., 1-4 p.m., to commemorate National Children’s Health Day.

Assembly Member Monique Limón will attend the event, where there will be family activities, face painting, children’s dental screenings for ages 0-12 years old, free vaccines for children ages 10-17, Zumba demonstration, children’s dance performance, and boxing exhibition with “Chia” Santana.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is part of a nationwide network of health centers that serve more than 27 million Americans. Health centers have compiled a significant record of success that includes:

» Producing $24 billion in annual health system savings;

» Reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and unnecessary visits to the emergency room;

» Treating patients for a fraction of the average cost of one emergency room visit;

» Maintaining patient satisfaction levels of nearly 100 percent;

» Serving more than one in six Medicaid beneficiaries for less than 2 percent of the national Medicaid budget;

» Lowering the cost of children’s primary care by about 35 percent.

The heroes who work at health centers and help make affordable health care possible for people in need are at the center of this year’s NHCW.

More than 205,000 people work at health centers in positions that include clinicians, nurses, pharmacists, social workers, dentists and dental hygienists, and behavioral health specialists.

Working together, these health care heroes produce innovative solutions to the most pressing health care issues in their communities, reaching beyond the walls of conventional medicine to address the factors that may cause sickness, such as lack of nutrition, mental illness, homelessness and substance use disorders.

It is their work that has helped reduce health care costs and reduce chronic disease, generating a record of success and along with it a long tradition of bipartisan support in Congress.

As a Patient Centered Medical Home, the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics provide integrated medical, dental and behavioral health services.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics are located on the Eastside, Westside and Downtown Santa Barbara as well as Goleta and Isla Vista.

For more information on SBNC’s National Health Center Week Events, visit www.sbclinics.org. For more about National Health Center Week and the listing of events, visit www.healthcenterweek.org.

To make an appointment or learn more about the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, visit www.sbclinics.org, or call toll-free, 1-844-594-0343.

