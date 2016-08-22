Santa Barbara New House Announces 1st Annual Fundraiser

The first annual Heart of New House luncheon will recognize Larry Laborde for his 23 years of service to the New House board of directors and is in support of scholarships for men who are trying to change their life as well as other operational needs of Santa Barbara New House.

The event will include entertainment, a wonderful lunch and desert, brief video about New House with the stories of residents, awards and recognition presentations and other activities.

Tickets are available online at the New House website.

Santa Barbara New House, sober living for men, has been serving the Santa Barbara community for over 60 years.

There are 98 beds between the three facilities, and New House dedicates itself to providing a clean and sober, healthy environment that allows nearly 100 men with alcohol and other drug problems to begin their journey of recovery and to reclaim their dignity, self-esteem and sense of purpose.

— Gordon Guy is the executive director of Santa Barbara New House.