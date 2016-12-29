Santa Barbara Readies the Champagne for New Year’s Eve Events

With 2017 in sight, Santa Barbara residents are gearing up to ring in the New Year with celebrations taking place all over town.

In true coastal California fashion, one can welcome the New Year with a Sunset Cruise offered by the Santa Barbara Sailing Center and Double Dolphin Cruises. The cruise includes champagne, snacks and cheese, and serves as a relaxed way to celebrate.

The Sunset Kidd sailing yacht will also be offering a cruise. The two-hour moonlight cruise will depart at 10:30 p.m. and includes a champagne toast at midnight.

There are also several options available for those looking to bid 2016 farewell with dinner and a show.

The Granada Theatre will be playing host to the New Year’s Eve Pops event with acrobatic performers from Cirque de la Symphonie.

The Santa Barbara Comedy Club also promises a good time with its New Year’s Eve Comedy Hideaway. The show, which features headliners from Comedy Central, Netflix and HBO, is held at the New Vic Theater, with show times at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Several restaurants around town will be hosting special New Year's Eve dinners, inviting guests to indulge in good food and some bubbly to welcome 2017.

Angel Oak, Loquita, The Lark, S.Y. Kitchen, Brasil Arts Café, Les Marchands, and the El Encanto’s dining room and terrace are hosting celebratory dinners that promise a delicious end to 2016.

Many local hotels will also host celebrations.

In addition to dinner and brunch at Angel Oak, the Bacara Resort & Spa is also hosting a New Year’s Eve Brazilian Carnival party, which promises samba dancers, party favors, and a DJ.

The Canary Hotel will also be welcoming 2017 in style, with a masquerade ball at the hotel’s rooftop bar. Drinks, food from the Finch and Fork restaurant and dancing are included in the evening.

The Fess Parker Doubletree Resort is looking to the past to celebrate the future, and has a 1980s-themed dance party on the books for the evening. This family-friendly party features The Molly Ringwald Project, an 80s dance band.

The Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore is holding a Jet Set New Year's Eve party, featuring cuisine from around the world to celebrate the upcoming year. A champagne toast and dancing are included in the family-friendly event.

Several bars and clubs are also hosting New Year's Eve parties including Velvet Jones, SoHo Restaurant and Music Club, and Baja Sharkeez.

Brew Year’s Eve at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum will feature tasting from local craft breweries and wineries, beer-inspired bites and live entertainment. It will have cider, margarita, and Moscow mule tastings. As an added bonus, the event features a Brew Bus for $10, with pickup and drop off locations in Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara to make sure all attendees make it to and from the event safely.

