Accident Ties Up Highway 101 Traffic Through Santa Barbara

Traffic on northbound Highway 101 through Santa Barbara was slowed to a crawl Thursday afternoon following a vehicle accident involving a truck towing a boat, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m., when a pickup truck towing a 30-foot boat overturned near the Highway 154 off-ramp, CHP Officer James Richards said.

The northbound fast lane and middle were closed while emergency crews cleared the wreckage, backing up northbound traffic at least to Carrillo Street, Richards said, adding that the closure was for “an unknown duration.”

There were no reports of injuries, Richards said.

Several CHP and Caltrans units were reported to be on scene.

