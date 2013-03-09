It’s Time to Spring Forward for Daylight-Saving Time

It’s that time of year again, when everyone will lose an hour as most of the United States sets clocks ahead one hour for daylight-saving time this weekend.

We’ll “spring forward” when the time officially changes at 2 a.m. Sunday. It’s probably a good idea to turn your clocks and watches ahead one hour before going to sleep Saturday night.

Daylight-saving time begins on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November.

Residents of some states don’t have to worry about the switch, including Hawaii and most of Arizona. Those states remain on standard time year-round, along with American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marianas and the Virgin Islands.

Standard time will return for the rest of us on Nov. 3 when we “fall back” and gain an hour of sleep.

