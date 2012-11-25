Amid Cooling Trend, 50 Percent Chance of Rain in South Coast Forecast for Wednesday

After a sizzling start to the month, November will wind down with cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain beginning midweek and lasting through the weekend.

The National Weather Service said daytime highs should be in the low to mid-60s this week with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast Monday and Tuesday in Santa Barbara County but a low-pressure system is expected to produce a 50 percent chance of rain Wednesday on the South Coast. Periods of light to moderate precipitation is likely Thursday through Sunday.

