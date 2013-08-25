Santa Barbara Likely to be in the Thicke of Things for New Reality TV Show

Sixteen-year-old Carter Thicke basked in the warm glow of the limelight last week, fresh off the local set of a new reality TV show documenting the lives of his star-studded family.

Thicke seemed at ease in front of the video and still cameras at Palazzio restaurant, where crews captured the first Santa Barbara-centric scenes for the reality TV series tentatively titled The Thicke of Things, starring actor and part-time Carpinteria resident Alan Thicke; his wife, Tanya; son Carter; and the rest of the Thicke clan.

The “docu-drama” series is Carter Thicke’s first taste of on-camera work that hasn’t centered solely on being the son of the Growing Pains star or younger brother to Robin Thicke, a pop star who recently released the hit single “Blurred Lines.”

Toronto-based Peacock Alley Entertainment Inc. producers have set scenes but won’t provide scripts for the show, which will mostly be filmed at the Thicke family’s Carpinteria ranch and at various locations in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and in the elder Thicke's native Canada.

Last Wednesday’s shoot proved acting genes might run in the family, as Carter Thicke improvised his way through a storyline that involved the teen getting his first-ever job at Palazzio to learn the value of a dollar.

Dishwashing, toilet scrubbing, table-clearing and order-taking ensued.

“It’s kind of cool,” Thicke said during a break in filming. “I’ve never worked in my life.”

In this particular episode, which won’t air until next spring on Canada’s Splice network and to-be-determined U.S. networks, the younger Thicke works his way through jobs at Palazzio under the tutelage of owner Ken Boxer, who is actually a longtime friend of the Thicke family.

A “very famous comedian” will give Carter Thicke a large tip, and Alan Thicke will confront said celebrity, who was not present during the day's filming.

Producers say the documentary/drama is akin to a real-life Modern Family, an ABC comedy that features an aging husband, hot Latina wife and teenage son.

“It’s a reality series,” said Darren Bryenton, a story producer. “There are no written lines for them. We play on their natural daily lives.”

The series has been cleared to make 14 episodes, which will at times feature Thicke’s grandchildren and two other sons — Robin and Brennan, who has done some cartoon voiceover work.

Filming will continue through November, so locals can expect to see the crew out and about again.

Carter Thicke, who will be a junior at Laguna Blanca School this fall, said he has put aside other extracurricular activities to dedicate time to the show, but he isn’t sure if he’d like to stick with acting or continue on to college.

He also wasn’t so sure he’d ever make it as a waiter.

“It’s definitely given me a new appreciation for what people who work in a restaurant do,” he said, adding that bringing food to real customers was "nerve-racking."

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .