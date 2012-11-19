Bicyclist Critically Injured in Downtown Santa Barbara Collision

Police say Talia Alessandra Tashma-Rapp, 18, ran red light and rode into the path of a vehicle

An 18-year-old Santa Barbara woman was critically injured Sunday evening when she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Barbara and Victoria streets, said Sgt. Kenneth Kushner.

The bicyclist, Talia Alessandra Tashma-Rapp, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Tashma-Rapp was eastbound on Victoria Street when she failed to stop for a red light, and rode into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven northbound on Santa Barbara Street by Richard Cannis Sander, 28, of Santa Barbara, Harwood said.

There were several witnesses to the accident, which also was captured on surveillance video from a nearby story, Harwood said.

Tashma-Rapp had a light on her bicycle, but was not wearing a helmet, Harwood said.

Investigators suspect, based on evidence found at the scene, that Tashma-Rapp had earphones on and was listening to music, Harwood said.

Sander was cooperative with investigators, Harwood said, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Police Department’s Critical Accident Team remained on the scene until late Sunday, Kushner said.

The intersection was shut down after the accident occurred, and remained closed until near midnight, Kushner said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.