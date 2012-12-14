Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:23 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Both Showers and Sun in Weekend Forecast

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 14, 2012 | 6:06 p.m.

A mixed bag of weather is expected on the Central Coast through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A fast-moving storm front approaching the region on Friday is likely to bring scattered showers through the evening hours, forecasters said.

There was a 30-percent chance of rain Friday afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m., increasing to 40 percent later in the evening.

Saturday should be mostly sunny but cool, allowing a window of good weather for the Milpas Holiday Parade in Santa Barbara, which starts at 11 a.m.

A chance of showers returns Saturday night, increasing to 50 percent on Sunday, forecasters said.

Rainfall amounts in Santa Barbara County were expected to be fairly light — a quarter of an inch or less — with heavier amounts in areas to the south.

Snow levels generally will be between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, forecasters said, although locally could fall as low as 3,500 feet.

Travel on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine north of Los Angeles could be affected by snow, forecasters said.

An “unsettled pattern” is expected into early next week, as a series of storms moves through the region.

Daytime highs were expected to be near 60, with overnight lows in the low-40s.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

