Dead Woman Found on Beach Identified as Cal Poly Student

Giselle Ayala was a freshman sociology major from Santa Rosa, reportedly in Isla Vista for 'Deltopia' party

The young woman whose body was found early Saturday in the surf near UC Santa Barbara’s Campus Point was identified Sunday as an 18-year-old student from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Sunday afternoon that investigators had positively identified the woman as Giselle Esme Ayala of Santa Rosa.

Ayala was in Isla Vista for Saturday’s annual spring break party known as “Deltopia,” said Hoover, adding that her friends went to the sheriff’s Isla Vista Foot Patrol office to report her missing Saturday night.

She said investigators determined Ayala was the young woman who had been found in the surf earlier Saturday, fully clothed and without identification. Authorities notified her family and Cal Poly administrators.

The Tribune of San Luis Obispo reported Sunday that Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong announced Ayala’s death in an email to the campus community.

“Our thoughts are with Giselle’s family and those members of our community who were close to her,” Armstrong wrote. “The sudden loss of any student community member can be difficult to understand.”

Ayala was a first-year sociology major from Santa Rosa and a resident of Yosemite Hall, the newspaper said.

Cal Poly officials said counselors were available for students and can be contacted at 805.756.2511.

“Ayala was last seen by her friends at approximately 11 p.m. Friday,” Hoover said.

A jogger came across the body near the surf line west of Campus Point about 8:20 a.m. Saturday.

Hoover said Ayala’s death remains under investigation.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.