Construction Crews Cause Gas Leak at Riviera Home

Firefighters responded to a gas leak in a Riviera neighborhood Friday afternoon after a residential line was severed by construction crews working on a single-family home, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that a line had been breached just before 2 p.m. Friday by workers who were remodeling a home on the 1100 block of Arbolado Road, according to Capt. Mike de Ponce.

No one was living in the home, but construction crews were asked to clear the site, and neighbors sheltered in place while firefighters applied a plastic plug to the leak, and then waited for a Southern California Gas Co. repair crew to respond, de Ponce said.

As of 2:45 p.m., gas company personnel were on site, and the Fire Department had one engine still assigned to monitor the scene, he said.

