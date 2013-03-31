Chance of Early Easter Showers Expected to Clear Out by Midday

Light showers and cool temperatures may put a damper on Easter sunrise services but a weak storm system moving through Santa Barbara County should be gone by midday. Dry and warmer weather is expected through midweek.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that clouds and a 50 percent chance of light rain are in Sunday morning’s forecast. Rainfall amounts are expected to be negligible, however, with less than a quarter-inch north of Point Conception and under a tenth of an inch along the South Coast.

The weather service said precipitation should taper off by noon Sunday with only isolated showers possible through Sunday night.

Daytime temperatures should reach the low 60s on Sunday, the weather service said, with overnight lows in the low 50s. Beginning on Monday, temperatures are expected to begin rising into the upper 60s and low 70s through Wednesday.

On Sunday night, west winds of 5 to 10 mph are likely to develop on the South Coast, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Breezy conditions are expected to continue through Monday night, with gusts as high as 20 mph throughout the day.

Another cooling trend is expected to develop late in the week, forecasters said.

