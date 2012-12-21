Expect a Soggy Lead-Up to a Sunny Christmas

There’s virtually no chance of a white Christmas in Santa Barbara and on the Central Coast this year, but it looks like a wet lead-up to the holiday is on tap, according to the National Weather Service.

In fact, Christmas Day should be sunny, but until then forecasters are calling for periodic showers, as another series of weather fronts takes aim at Santa Barbara County.

Friday is expected to see clear skies, but clouds will build in Friday night, with showers possible sometime early Saturday, the NWS said. There is a 30-percent chance of rain after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday will have a 70-percent chance of precipitation, dropping to 60 percent Saturday night and 30 percent Sunday.

Rainfall amounts in this first system are forecast to be between a quarter of an inch and an inch.

A second, more powerful storm is expected to move through Sunday night into Monday. Chance of showers is 70 percent, and some areas could get as much as 2 inches of rain.

Christmas Eve is expected to be partly cloudy, with the next chance of rain predicted for Wednesday night.

Temperatures should remain cool throughout the period, with highs around 60 and overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Snow levels are expected to remain above 6,000 feet.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.