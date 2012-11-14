Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:12 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Feds Nab Alleged Drug Smugglers Near San Miguel Island

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 14, 2012 | 7:25 p.m.

Federal authorities seized a boat carrying a large amount of marijuana — and took three people into custody — just north of San Miguel Island on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection intercepted the small boat, which had 35 large bundles of marijuana and three men on board, said Coast Guard Spokesman Adam Eggers.

Customs and Border Patrol officials spotted the vessel from an aircraft, and began tracking it on its northern route, and the Coast Guard sectors in San Diego and Los Angeles-Long Beach were notified, as well as the Maritime Coordination Center based in Long Beach, Eggers said.

Law enforcement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo were also put on alert, along with the California Highway Patrol, and began conducting increased shoreline patrols in the area.

The boat was located by an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at 9:55 a.m., and was stopped in the water after apparently running out of fuel.

“A team from the Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin conducted the boarding and detained the men,” Eggers said.

The men will be taken into custody by a boat crew from the Coast Guard Station at the Channel Islands Harbor, and that crew will also take possession of the bundles of marijuana and the boat, Eggers said.

The suspects, and the evidence, will be turned over to U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations special agents at an undisclosed location for possible prosecution, Eggers said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 