Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Four Cars Damaged in Fire at Bishop Diego High in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 5, 2012 | 9:45 p.m.

A vegetation fire that was deliberately set damaged four vehicles in the parking lot of Bishop Diego High School on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at 11 a.m., and three city engine companies were dispatched to the school at 4000 La Colina Road, said Capt. Gary Pitney.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and control the fire, but not before it caused damage to four cars, Pitney said, adding that one vehicle sustained major damage.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Investigators were able to quickly determine that the blaze was deliberately set, Pitney said, and are asking anyone with information to Fire Department at 805.965.5254.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 