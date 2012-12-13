Hearing for ‘Car Surfing’ Defendant Delayed Until January

A Santa Barbara man accused of murder in connection with a “car surfing” fatality earlier this year was scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Santa Barbara on Thursday, but the hearing was postponed until late January.

Lanie Tyrone Richardson,28, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence, causing great bodily injury to another person and with prior DUI convictions, DUI causing serious bodily injury with prior DUI convictions, and driving with a license that has been suspended or revoked due to DUI.

Prosecutors allege that Richardson, who has previous DUI convictions, was under the influence and behind the wheel of an SUV in the early morning hours of June 6 while two women were riding on the hood.

With the vehicle traveling above 70 mph, according to California Highway Patrol estimates, both Allison Meadows, 26, and her friend, Lindsay Keeber, 25, were ejected onto East Valley Road. Meadows died of major head injuries and Keeber was seriously injured.

Richardson’s Thursday hearing was continued to Jan. 24 because his attorney was out of the office, according to Deputy District Attorney Von Nguyen.

At the preliminary hearing, law enforcement officers testified that witnesses had said Richardson and the group had consumed alcohol and drugs before the incident.

No breath or blood tests were done on Richardson when police interviewed him after he reportedly drove Meadows to the hospital, and CHP officers didn’t either, when the case was turned over to them.

Richardson remains in custody at Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1 million bail.

A trial date is expected to be set at the January hearing.

Nguyen pointed out to the judge that Richardson had signed a “Watson waiver” during his previous DUIs, acknowledging he could be charged with murder if he killed anyone while being under the influence.

