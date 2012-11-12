High-Voltage Line Sparks Tree Fire in Santa Barbara

An arcing power line sparked a fire in a tree — and left some customers without electricity — on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside on Sunday night, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The blaze occurred about 6:40 p.m. at the corner of Gutierrez and Quarantina streets, and was caused by a sagging high-voltage line, said Capt. Chris Mailes, a department spokesman

When firefighters first arrived on the scene, the fire in the tree was small, but they had to wait until Southern California Edison Co. crews showed up to cut power to the line before they could attack the flames, Mailes said.

“Edison arrived and was attempting to de-energize the wires when a large fire began in the tree,” he said.

Once the power to the line was cut, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, although they remained on scene to douse hot spots.

Some Edison customers lost power during the incident, but details on the number and duration were not immediately available.

